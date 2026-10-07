(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has shared a somewhat positive update on Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo ahead of the team’s high-stakes Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The manager refused to rule out either forward, leaving the door open for both to feature at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola provides Isak and Gakpo injury update

Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend fixture, Iraola provided clarity after both key attackers returned early from international duty due to fitness setbacks.

“Isak and Cody Gakpo both have had to leave the national teams with injuries,” Iraola stated (quotes via Liverpool Echo).

“Now it’s a matter of if they are going to recover in time to help us in the next game or not. But right now they are both injured.”

While neither player has been passed fully fit yet, Iraola’s assessment indicates that medical staff are working against the clock to evaluate their readiness before setting the matchday squad.

Gakpo and Isak injuries may not be as serious as first feared

The update offers genuine encouragement to Liverpool supporters regardless of whether either player starts against City.

Initial fears suggested Gakpo had sustained significant ankle damage while on duty with the Netherlands, raising concerns over long-term absence.

However, the fact that Iraola considers both Gakpo and Isak potential options for Sunday demonstrates that the setbacks are far less severe than initially feared.

Avoiding long-term lay-offs for their top goalscoring threats represents a major boost as the Reds enter a congested autumn schedule.

Liverpool will hope to extend their unbeaten run

Liverpool enter Sunday’s blockbuster clash looking to continue their strong momentum.

The Reds remain unbeaten across seven matches in all competitions under Iraola, winning four and drawing three.

Taking points off a ruthless Manchester City side, who currently lead the Premier League table with a perfect record, will require peak offensive sharpness as well as strong defensive organisation.

While Liverpool’s defence has been rock solid in the last few games, the injury to Jeremy Jacquet who has perhaps been their best defender so far, will no doubt serve a huge blow.

Likewise, in attack, Gakpo has been Liverpool’s main source of goals and assists and his injury will also be a massive blow if he does not recover in time,