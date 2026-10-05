(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a major blow as star defender Jeremy Jacquet has picked up an injury while on international duty with France.

The French Football Federation confirmed the center-back is suffering from a strain to his left hamstring, making him an immediate doubt for Liverpool’s pivotal upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet picks up injury for France

Jacquet felt tightness in his hamstring during pre-match preparations, prompting France’s coaching staff to drop him from the starting XI as a precaution.

The 21-year-old defender will return to the AXA Training Centre to undergo further medical evaluation and scans to determine the exact length of his recovery period.

Fabrice Hawkins reported: Jérémy Jacquet will not be on the France – Belgium match sheet.

He felt a strain in his left hamstring. He is therefore being rested

? Jérémy Jacquet ne sera pas sur la feuille du match France – Belgique.

Il a ressenti une tension à l ischio jambier gauche. Il est donc préservé @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/JHOYfa85NV — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) October 5, 2026

Liverpool will desperately hope the decision to leave him out was primarily precautionary and that the defender has avoided a significant spell on the sidelines.

Jeremy Jacquet has become key player for Liverpool

Losing Jacquet represents a colossal setback for Liverpool ahead of hosting Manchester City at Anfield.

Since his summer arrival on Merseyside, the young Frenchman has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout defenders, proving to be a huge reason behind Liverpool’s defensive solidity alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

His performances have also translated onto the international stage.

Jacquet impressed on his full senior France debut earlier in the international break, earning significant praise from the French media following an assured display as well as huge praise from his manager Zinedine Zidane after the match against Italy.

His rapid development has even sparked suggestions that Liverpool may already have a natural long-term successor to Van Dijk within their squad.

Liverpool injury problems grow before Manchester City

The Frenchman’s hamstring issue compounds a mounting injury crisis for Liverpool during a damaging international break.

The Reds are already sweating on the injury of forward Cody Gakpo, who sustained a high ankle sprain while playing for the Netherlands, as well as Alexander Isak, who withdrew early from the Sweden squad as well.

Losing three key starters in quick succession severely disrupts Liverpool’s tactical plans ahead of their highest-stakes fixture of the season.