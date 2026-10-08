(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of their blockbuster Premier League clash against Manchester City, with central defender Jeremy Jacquet spotted back in full team training.

The French international’s presence at the AXA Training Centre offers significant relief to head coach Andoni Iraola as the Reds prepare to defend their unbeaten domestic record at Anfield.

Jeremy Jacquet spotted in Liverpool training

Jacquet was pictured participating in outdoor group drills alongside his teammates on Thursday, confirming he has rejoined normal preparation ahead of Sunday’s high-stakes fixture.

The 21-year-old’s rapid recovery provides Iraola with a crucial defensive lift, particularly while attacking key figures Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo remain major doubts after missing team training.

Having Jacquet fit and available allows Iraola to maintain tactical continuity in his backline for the toughest test of Liverpool’s campaign so far.

Jacquet was a big injury concern for Liverpool after picking up a hamstring problem during France duty

Concerns mounted on Merseyside earlier in the week when Jacquet was left out of France’s matchday squad for their 4-1 victory over Belgium.

The French Football Federation subsequently confirmed he had sustained a minor strain to his left hamstring, sparking fears that the defender could face an extended spell on the sidelines.

However, initial assessments conducted by Liverpool’s medical staff, it appears that the damage was far less severe than anticipated.

Jeremy Jacquet is in training today. Positive signs ? pic.twitter.com/xKcMJkIv9X — Anfield Edition | æ (@AnfieldEdition) October 8, 2026

Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk partnership crucial for Liverpool

Jacquet has quickly established himself as one of Liverpool’s most impressive performers since arriving at Anfield during the summer.

The French international has formed a formidable partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk, combining excellent positioning and composure in possession with impressive aerial ability and recovery pace.

His performances have been particularly encouraging given his age and the demands of adapting to Premier League football.

The understanding between Jacquet and Van Dijk has also played an important role in Liverpool’s defensive solidity during their unbeaten run.

Facing Manchester City’s formidable attack will represent another major examination of that partnership.

With Liverpool hoping to extend their unbeaten record, Jacquet’s apparent recovery could prove to be one of the most important developments of the week.

Iraola will now hope the defender comes through the remaining preparations without any further setbacks before Sunday’s crucial encounter.