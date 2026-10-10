Andoni Iraola confirms Jeremy Jacquet fit for Liverpool vs Man City

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a major injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City, with head coach Andoni Iraola confirming that Jeremy Jacquet is fit and available for selection.

The 21-year-old defender had emerged as a doubt for the blockbuster encounter at Anfield after suffering a hamstring problem while representing France during the international break.

However, Jacquet returned to first-team training on Thursday, and Iraola has now provided further reassurance over his fitness ahead of the visit of the Premier League leaders.

Andoni Iraola confirms Jeremy Jacquet is fit to face Man City

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Anfield, Iraola provided a decisive update on Jacquet’s fitness following his recent hamstring scare with the French national team (quotes vis Liverpool Echo):

“Obviously he has done well. Firstly he is a good player, you’ve seen clips but if you don’t see him every day you can’t appreciate what he has. I am happy for him personally, debut with France, that is always tough. He played well, he should be happy but has a long way to go. He is fit and ready to go. He will be fine, we need to train tomorrow.”

The update comes as a huge relief after Jacquet was forced to miss France’s second international fixture against Belgium.

The French Football Federation had confirmed that the defender was dealing with a minor strain to his left hamstring, raising concerns over his availability for Sunday’s encounter.

However, his return to training and Iraola’s latest comments suggest the injury has not developed into a serious problem.

Although Liverpool still have another training session before the match, Jacquet now appears on course to feature against Manchester City.

Jacquet’s availability is a massive boost for the Reds

Having Jacquet passed fit provides Iraola with crucial defensive stability at a critical moment.

Liverpool are already navigating a frontline injury blow after Iraola confirmed both Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will miss the clash against the league leaders.

Avoiding a defensive crisis ensures Liverpool can maintain their established structure in the backline as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign at Anfield.

Jacquet’s clearance to play ensures the Reds can field their first-choice central defensive pairing against Manchester City’s formidable attack.

Since his summer transfer to Merseyside, the young Frenchman has established himself as an indispensable presence next to captain Virgil van Dijk.

The pair have provided the bedrock of Liverpool’s strong defence this season, making his presence vital for Sunday’s tactical setup.

With Liverpool looking to extend their unbeaten run, Jacquet’s recovery could prove crucial as Iraola attempts to overcome the absence of two key forwards and secure a positive result against the league leaders.