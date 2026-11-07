"I hope..." - Andoni Iraola speaks out on Liverpool star facing uncertain future

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has admitted he doesn’t know if goalkeeper Alisson Becker will stay and sign a new contract at Anfield.

The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the Reds, and it seems he genuinely considered leaving this summer amid interest from Juventus.

Alisson has arguably not been at his best recently, making costly errors in defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahce, so it may well be time for Liverpool to start thinking about bringing in a long-term replacement for the 34-year-old.

One name already being linked is Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who’s said to be on Liverpool’s radar at the moment, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Andoni Iraola unsure over Alisson Becker future

Iraola seems somewhat in the dark about Alisson’s future, insisting he’d like the former Roma shot-stopper to stay, but adding that that would ultimately be a decision for the player and for those at the club who sort out contracts and transfers.

“I don’t know if this will be Alisson’s last season, that is a question you have to ask him,” Iraola said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

? Andoni Iraola on Alisson out of contract in June: “I don’t know if this will be Alisson's last season, that is a question you have to ask him. I hope not, I hope he continues with us for more time”. “But, when you ask me about contracts and these situations, it is a matter… pic.twitter.com/99emZr8IdV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2026

“I hope not, I hope he continues with us for more time. But, when you ask me about contracts and these situations, it is a matter for the players and the club.”

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Liverpool fans will likely have mixed feelings about what to do with Alisson, as it might be a good time to start thinking about moving on from him as he comes towards the end of his career.

Still, 34 is arguably not that old for a goalkeeper and he might still have a few years left at the top level, so it might be worth showing a bit more faith to a club legend and modern great.