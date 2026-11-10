Alisson and Harvey Elliott celebrate at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win at PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker reportedly wants to extend his stay at Anfield, with the Brazilian keen to remain at the club beyond the current season.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, but he wants to agree fresh terms with the Premier League giants rather than consider an exit.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Alisson has made his intentions clear following Liverpool’s recent 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. The Brazil international produced an impressive display at Selhurst Park, making several important saves to help his side secure all three points.

“Yes [I want to stay], in my mind. I’m focused on playing every game but in my mind I’m happy to stay,” said Alisson. “That depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay – I’m happy here and my family is happy here. “I’m still hungry for titles and to delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can, so that’s my thinking.” Alisson Becker keen to continue at Liverpool

The experienced goalkeeper has made 347 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2018. He has established himself as one of the club’s most important players, helping them win several major honours, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Alisson has also confirmed that his agent is already speaking with Liverpool about a potential contract extension, although he has not personally held discussions with the club.

The Brazilian remains motivated to compete for major trophies and believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. His happiness on Merseyside, along with his family’s satisfaction with life in England, could be important in reaching an agreement.

Liverpool face important decision over Alisson’s future

Meanwhile, Liverpool have some decisions to make regarding their goalkeeping department. Giorgi Mamardashvili is waiting for an opportunity to establish himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, while highly rated youngster Lucca Brughmans is expected to arrive from Genk next summer.

Alisson also attracted interest from Juventus earlier this year, but ultimately decided to remain at Anfield.

Liverpool will need to consider the financial implications of offering another contract to a 34-year-old goalkeeper. However, his experience, leadership and proven quality could make him difficult to replace.

Retaining the Brazilian would provide valuable stability as Liverpool look to challenge for major honours under Andoni Iraola. Much will depend on the length and financial terms of a potential agreement.