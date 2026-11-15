Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain youngster David Boly, with the Gunners joining several European clubs in monitoring the highly-rated defender’s situation ahead of a potential transfer.

According to a report from Le Parisien, Mikel Arteta’s side have identified the 17-year-old as a potential long-term addition, although they face competition from several clubs across Europe.

Boly could be a long-term asset

Boly has attracted considerable attention following his recent breakthrough into the PSG first team. The right-back made his Champions League debut against Villarreal, coming off the bench before finding the net in an impressive 6-0 victory for the French giants.

His emergence has strengthened his reputation as one of the most exciting prospects coming through the Parisian academy. He had previously made his senior debut in the Coupe de France and also featured in Ligue 1 this season.

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Arsenal could face competition for David Boly

The north London outfit are not the only club keeping tabs on the youngster, with Bundesliga sides Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt also reportedly interested in securing his services.

Frankfurt, in particular, have been monitoring emerging French talents and are understood to have identified Boly as a potential addition. Their interest could further complicate matters for PSG as they try to secure his future.

The French champions are keen to keep one of their brightest academy graduates and are working towards offering him his first professional contract.

Arsenal could view the teenager as an exciting investment for the future, particularly given his potential to develop into a quality attacking full-back. However, any move would depend on whether PSG can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

With interest continuing to grow, the coming months could prove decisive in determining where Boly continues his development.