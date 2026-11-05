Not Van Dijk: Liverpool face major decision over the future of experienced superstar

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Liverpool could be approaching a major decision over Alisson Becker, with Flamengo exploring the possibility of bringing the Brazilian goalkeeper back to his homeland in 2027.

Alisson, now 34, remains Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper under Andoni Iraola, but his contract is due to expire next June.

Liverpool activated a 12-month extension earlier this year, yet no fresh agreement has followed, leaving his long-term future increasingly open.

Flamengo are interested in the Liverpool goalkeeper

According to Sport Witness, Alisson’s name has been discussed internally at Flamengo ahead of a possible move next year.

The Brazilian club have not made a formal approach and there is no agreement in place. Some figures at Flamengo like the idea because of Alisson’s experience and profile, while others have concerns about his age, wages and recent performances for Brazil.

Flamengo’s interest is partly linked to uncertainty around current goalkeeper Agustín Rossi. If they decide to move forward, Sport Witness says preparations could begin towards the end of December, with a pre-contract agreement potentially possible from January.

There is another complication: Alisson came through Internacional’s academy and has previously spoken about returning there one day. Flamengo are therefore aware that Internacional could represent his preferred destination if he returns to Brazil.

Liverpool’s position is also significant. Fabrizio Romano said there were no active conversations over a new deal, with a decision potentially coming in summer 2027.

This could be the right time for a succession decision

Liverpool cannot allow the situation to drift indefinitely.

Alisson remains an elite goalkeeper and an important leader, but the club already have Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting behind him and have clearly begun planning for the future.

That creates a genuine dilemma.

Extending Alisson for another year or two would preserve stability, but it could also delay Mamardashvili’s pathway and complicate Liverpool’s succession plan. Letting Alisson leave on a free transfer, meanwhile, would mean saying goodbye to one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s modern history without receiving a fee.

Flamengo’s interest is not advanced enough to create immediate pressure.

But with January approaching and Alisson entering the final six months of his contract, Liverpool will soon have to make a clear choice: extend one of their most trusted senior players or finally begin the post-Alisson era.

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