Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool warms up (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has made a surprising revelation about his future at Anfield, claiming he was informed last season that the club had no immediate plans to offer him a new contract.

The Argentina international admitted the news was painful to hear, particularly as he remains keen to continue his career with the Reds.

Speaking to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, Mac Allister revealed that his situation could still change following significant developments behind the scenes at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his current deal, raising questions about his long-term future amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Alexis Mac Allister reveals Liverpool contract decision left him hurt

Mac Allister opened up about the uncertainty surrounding his future during an interview with Gastón Edul.

The World Cup winner revealed that Liverpool officials had previously communicated their intention not to renew his contract, at least at that stage.

He admitted the decision was difficult to accept, given his desire to remain at Anfield.

He said (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano):

“Everything can happen before I am a free agent. We are in a situation where I have a year and a half left on my contract, where last season it was conveyed to me that the club’s idea was not to renew my contract, at least for now. And well, obviously it was a painful, unpleasant situation.

“I still had time or still have time left at this club, which is what I want most, to continue here. The reality is that the manager has changed, the sporting director has changed, and new investors are coming into the club. So I think today I am in a position where anything can happen, and well, we will see in the future. I am happy here.”

? Alexis Mac Allister on his future: “Everything can happen before I am a free agent”. “We are in a situation where I have a year and a half left on my contract, where last season it was conveyed to me that the club’s idea was not to renew my contract, at least for now. And… pic.twitter.com/1coBVciJUp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2026

Alexis Mac Allister keen to stay at Liverpool despite Real Madrid links

Mac Allister’s admission comes amid speculation linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have reportedly been monitoring the Argentina international’s situation as they assess possible midfield reinforcements.

With the midfielder approaching the final 18 months of his contract, his future could become an increasingly important issue for Liverpool.

Allowing a player of Mac Allister’s quality to enter the final year of his deal without an agreement would potentially create a difficult decision for the club.

Mac Allister has re-established himself as an indispensable cornerstone of Andoni Iraola’s side.

The Argentine playmaker has produced a series of dominant displays in central midfield this season, with the World Cup winner even chipping in with some important goals, in particular in the Champions League.

Liverpool could either attempt to secure his long-term future or face the possibility of increased transfer speculation as his contract approaches its expiry.

However, the midfielder has made it clear that his preference is to remain at Anfield.

His declaration that continuing at Liverpool is what he wants most will provide encouragement to supporters concerned about his future.

It also suggests that an agreement could still be possible if the club decides to reopen discussions

With Real Madrid closely monitoring his situation, Mac Allister’s elite level of performance has sparked intense debate among supporters and pundits alike, who believe his resurgent form warrants a complete U-turn from the board and a fresh contract offer.