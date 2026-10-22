Liverpool make Alexis Mac Allister decision as midfielder returns to his best form

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly relaxed about Alexis Mac Allister’s contract situation despite the Argentina international rediscovering some of his best form during the opening months of the 2026/27 season.



The 27-year-old remains an important part of Andoni Iraola’s midfield and has again shown why he is one of Liverpool’s most technically reliable players.

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However, there appears to be no immediate plan to reward his performances with fresh terms.

Liverpool remain calm over Mac Allister future

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool are not currently rushing to begin negotiations over a new contract for Mac Allister, even though his performances have improved significantly this season.

The midfielder joined Liverpool from Brighton in 2023 and quickly became an integral part of the side. He was particularly influential during the club’s 2024/25 Premier League title-winning campaign, when his performances earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Mac Allister also entered the 2026/27 campaign later than several teammates after helping Argentina reach the World Cup final during the summer.

Since returning, though, he has looked increasingly comfortable under Iraola. He scored Liverpool’s winner against Atletico Madrid in September and later spoke positively about the direction of the team.

In an interview published by Liverpool’s official website, Mac Allister said he “love[s] being here” and described Liverpool as the right club for him as they attempt to challenge for trophies again.

Waiting makes sense but the situation needs watching

Liverpool’s stance should not necessarily be interpreted as uncertainty over Mac Allister’s importance.

The club already have considerable control over his future, so there is little reason to rush into expensive negotiations simply because his form has improved.

However, there is also a risk in waiting too long. Mac Allister is entering what should be the peak years of his career and remains one of the few Liverpool midfielders capable of controlling tempo, progressing possession and contributing in advanced areas.

His versatility also makes him difficult to replace. He can operate deeper, play as a conventional No.8 or move closer to the attack depending on the opposition.

Liverpool therefore have time, but that should not turn into complacency. If Mac Allister continues performing at his current level, extending his stay could eventually become one of the more straightforward decisions the club have to make.

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