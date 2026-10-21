(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has once again hinted that this could be his final season at the club, giving Liverpool fans fresh reason to worry about his long-term future at Anfield.

Despite being in sparkling form on the pitch, the World Cup winner’s latest remarks regarding his contract situation have cast a shadow of uncertainty over his Merseyside career.

Alexis Mac Allister on his contract situation

Speaking about the unresolved talks over a deal extension, Mac Allister offered an honest reflection on his mindset. “When I said what I said, it was more emotion and my feelings…,” he admitted (quotes via Fabrizio Romano)

While acknowledging his desire to stay, he accepted that the final call rests with the club hierarchy.

“It’s their decision and that’s fine for me. I will try my best in the games and in training,” he added, insisting his focus remains strictly on performing for the team.

??? Alexis Mac Allister on his contract situation: “When I said what I said, it was more emotion and my feelings…”. “It’s their decision and that’s fine for me. I will try my best in the games and in training”. pic.twitter.com/9nIFdDanYK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

What Mac Allister previously said about his future at Liverpool

The midfielder previously raised eyebrows earlier this season when he publicly expressed his frustration after being left without a contract offer.

Into the final two years of his current deal, Mac Allister confessed he was “very, very sad” that Liverpool chose not to open renewal negotiations, particularly after seeing midfield peers Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch sign fresh terms.

He even revealed that a exit was a realistic option during the summer transfer window before he opted to stay and give his all for the Reds.

Clubs linked with Mac Allister

With negotiations frozen, European giants are closely monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation.

Real Madrid have long been credited with an interest in the Argentine international, with reports suggesting the Spanish giants could pounce if Liverpool fail to tie him down.

Chelsea continue to show interest in signing him, having pursued in the summer while Manchester United and Manchester City were also linked with the Argentine.

Several top European clubs remain on high alert as Mac Allister continues to star on the pitch, most recently bagging a brilliant brace vs Villareal in the Champions League on Tuesday night, while his future on Merseyside grows increasingly uncertain.