Mourinho gives Real Madrid green light to move for "unbelievable" Liverpool player

Liverpool could face a serious battle to keep Alexis Mac Allister in 2027, with Real Madrid reportedly placing the Argentina midfielder high on their transfer shortlist.

The 27-year-old remains one of Liverpool’s most important players, but his contract situation has created an opening for outside interest.

Mac Allister is tied to Anfield until 2028, yet there are currently no concrete plans for an extension, and Real Madrid are monitoring developments closely.

Sky Germany reveals Mourinho admiration

According to Sky Germany, Real Madrid are seriously considering Mac Allister as part of a future midfield rebuild.

José Mourinho is reportedly a major admirer of the World Cup winner, particularly valuing his physical strength, intensity in duels and ability to bring control to midfield.

The same report notes that Liverpool currently have no concrete plans to extend Mac Allister’s contract, which naturally gives Madrid encouragement.

Mac Allister has publicly acknowledged the uncertainty, while stressing that he will continue giving everything for Liverpool regardless of the contract situation.

Mac Allister’s quality has never been in doubt. Conor Bradley previously said of him: “He’s just an unbelievable footballer.” Bradley added that Mac Allister is “so calm on the ball” and “a joy to play with.”

Mac Allister is facing contract issue at Liverpool

Liverpool should be more concerned about Mac Allister’s contract than Madrid’s interest itself.

He remains a perfect fit for Andoni Iraola’s midfield because he combines technical quality with aggression, intelligence and the ability to play multiple roles.

The problem is leverage. If Liverpool enter next summer without an extension agreed, Mac Allister will have only one year left on his contract.

That dramatically changes the balance in negotiations and could force the club to choose between selling at a strong price or risking his value dropping further.

Real Madrid’s interest is therefore understandable, but preventable.

Liverpool do not need to panic or accept offers. They simply need to decide whether Mac Allister is part of the long-term core.

If the answer is yes, extending his contract should become a priority before Madrid’s interest develops from monitoring into something much more serious.

Liverpool linked full back determined to stay and earn his place – and maybe win a title