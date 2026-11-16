Alexis Mac Allister celebrates Liverpool's win vs Real Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to open contract negotiations with Alexis Mac Allister, with the midfielder’s representatives expecting discussions over a new deal to begin this week.

The Argentina international has enjoyed an impressive resurgence this season, establishing himself as a key figure in the Reds’ midfield after struggling to reproduce his best form last season.

According to a report, Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, expects Liverpool to make contact in the coming days as both parties prepare to discuss an extension.

Speaking to WinWin’s Sayed Nabawy, Carlos said negotiations have not officially begun yet but expressed optimism about receiving an update shortly.

He said: “So far, I haven’t received any contact from Liverpool’s management, but we hope that will happen this week. The negotiation process is expected to begin soon.”

Mac Allister has made a strong case for a new contract

The latest development represents a significant change in circumstances for the 27-year-old, who was left disappointed after Liverpool initially said they were not ready to offer him new terms.

Mac Allister openly admitted in September that the situation had affected him emotionally, particularly after seeing teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch secure improved contracts.

However, the former Brighton midfielder has continued to perform at a high level, demonstrating his importance to Liverpool’s ambitions. He has already scored five goals this season, rediscovering the energy and influence that made him such an important component of the team’s midfield.

His existing contract runs until 2028, so Liverpool still have time to negotiate, but securing his long-term future should be a priority.

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Liverpool must keep Mac Allister

Mac Allister’s technical ability, work rate and tactical awareness make him a valuable asset, and Liverpool would be reluctant to lose a player approaching the peak years of his career.

There is still work to be done before an agreement can be reached, but the prospect of negotiations beginning this week will certainly encourage supporters hoping to see the Argentine remain at Anfield for several more seasons.