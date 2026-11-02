Liverpool star slammed by Jamie Carragher for ‘embarrassing’ Arsenal incident

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has come under heavy criticism after his reaction during Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, with Jamie Carragher branding the midfielder’s behaviour “embarrassing”.

Mac Allister had already endured a frustrating afternoon after heading Liverpool’s best first-half chance over the bar from close range.

His day then took another turn late on when he went to ground clutching his face following a confrontation with Noni Madueke.

Carragher’s furious verdict on Liverpool midfielder

As reported by The Standard, Carragher made it clear he was pleased Madueke was not dismissed despite wanting Liverpool to win.

He said: “We have really got to be strong calling people out and just saying, ‘this is embarrassing’.”

Carragher added that this type of reaction “has got to stop”, arguing that players should not be rewarded for exaggerating minor head-to-head contact in an attempt to get opponents sent off.

The incident began after Mac Allister fouled Martin Ødegaard and then tapped the Arsenal captain on the back of the head. Madueke confronted him, the pair touched foreheads and Mac Allister fell dramatically.

VAR reviewed the situation but correctly decided there was no violent conduct, while Mac Allister himself was booked.

A recent CaughtOffside report on Mac Allister had highlighted how important he remains to Liverpool despite uncertainty around his long-term future.

Carragher is right to call out his own player

Carragher’s criticism carries more weight because Mac Allister plays for the club he supports.

There was clearly some contact, but it was nowhere near forceful enough to justify the reaction. Gary Neville also called it “embarrassing”, while Ian Wright said Mac Allister was trying to gain an unfair advantage.

Liverpool had bigger problems on the day too.

They failed to register a single shot on target despite 17 attempts, and Mac Allister’s missed header was arguably their clearest opportunity to equalise after Kai Havertz’s early goal.

That makes the incident even more frustrating.

Mac Allister is far too important to Liverpool to become distracted by theatrics. His quality, intelligence and control in midfield remain major strengths, but moments like this do nothing for his reputation.

Carragher was right to call it out. Supporters and pundits should be willing to criticise their own players when behaviour crosses into unnecessary exaggeration.

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