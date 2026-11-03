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Liverpool are preparing to discuss a new contract with Virgil van Dijk as the club look to keep their captain at Anfield beyond the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 35-year-old’s current deal expires next June, creating an important decision for both player and club.

Despite his age, Van Dijk remains central to Andoni Iraola’s defence and has played every minute of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign so far.

TEAMtalk says new Van Dijk deal is being considered

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are open to extending Van Dijk’s stay, with a 12-month contract plus possible options among the structures under consideration.

There is no immediate rush to complete negotiations, but Liverpool want the Netherlands international to understand that they still view him as an important part of their plans.

Van Dijk is also settled at Anfield and remains open-minded about continuing his stay.

One issue could be wages. Van Dijk remains among Europe’s highest-paid defenders, and TEAMtalk reports that some adjustment may be required if a new agreement is reached.

His leadership is nevertheless considered especially valuable as younger defenders such as Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni develop around him.

The development represents a change from earlier reporting. Liverpool planned to wait until 2027 before making a final decision, allowing them to assess Van Dijk’s performances, fitness and long-term role first.

Keeping Van Dijk for another year makes sense for Liverpool

Liverpool still need to plan for life after Van Dijk, but that does not mean they should rush his departure.

His experience, leadership and organisational ability remain extremely difficult to replace immediately. Keeping him for another season would allow Liverpool to introduce his eventual successor gradually rather than forcing a new signing to assume that responsibility straight away.

The club are already monitoring younger centre-backs and also working on Ronald Araújo’s permanent future, so extending Van Dijk would not prevent the defensive rebuild.

A short-term agreement therefore looks like the ideal compromise. Van Dijk would remain the leader of the defence while Liverpool continue preparing the next generation behind him.

At 35, a lengthy contract would carry obvious risk. But based on his current importance, another 12 months at Anfield could benefit everyone involved.

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