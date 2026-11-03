Liverpool and Man United to battle for top young player who is likely to move next summer

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Adam Wharton, with the Crystal Palace midfielder increasingly expected to leave Selhurst Park next summer.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a major move during the previous transfer window, but Palace refused to sell.

That stance could change in 2027, with Wharton approaching the final two years of his contract and several elite clubs continuing to monitor his situation closely.

Adam Wharton expected to leave Crystal Palace

According to Football Insider, Wharton remains likely to leave Crystal Palace next summer despite a recent dip in form.

Liverpool and Man United are among the clubs maintaining serious interest, while Chelsea and Real Madrid have also tracked him. Palace rejected an approach from Manchester City in the summer and were previously valuing Wharton close to £100million.

That valuation may now be softer. Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes Palace could realistically receive between £60million and £80million, depending on how Wharton performs over the rest of the season.

Liverpool’s interest is well established. CaughtOffside reported that Andoni Iraola approved a move for Wharton as a potential midfield controller capable of giving Ryan Gravenberch more freedom further forward.

United are equally serious. United view Wharton as a natural left-footed controller who could add balance and progression to Michael Carrick’s midfield.

Wharton could suit both rebuilds

For Liverpool, Wharton would offer something slightly different to their current midfielders.

He is comfortable receiving possession from defenders, plays progressive passes quickly and can dictate tempo from deeper areas. That profile could become especially valuable if Liverpool continue reshaping their midfield in 2027.

United’s need may be even more obvious. They are still searching for greater control in central areas and have already been linked with several midfielders capable of playing as a No.6 or deep No.8.

The main issue is price.

Wharton remains under contract until 2029, so Palace are under no immediate pressure to sell. But if the asking price settles closer to £60m-£80m rather than £100m, both Liverpool and United should view the deal very differently.

His recent form has dipped, but that should not erase several seasons of evidence showing his ability at Premier League level.

If Palace finally open the door next summer, Liverpool and United could find themselves at the centre of one of the biggest domestic transfer battles of 2027.

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