Liverpool are targeting an ambitious move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as Andoni Iraola prepares for the likely departure of Curtis Jones.



Jones is closing in on a switch to Inter Milan, leaving Liverpool with an important decision over whether to replace him before the transfer window shuts.

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Wharton has emerged as a potential solution, although Crystal Palace’s determination to keep the England international could make a late deal extremely difficult.

England midfielder Declan Rice has praised Wharton and called him an ‘outstanding‘ midfielder.

Liverpool step up interest in Adam Wharton

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Wharton as a possible replacement for Jones.

Iraola has approved the idea of bringing the 22-year-old to Anfield, where his ability to control games from deeper positions could potentially give Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai greater freedom further forward.

Palace are believed to value Wharton at around £78m, although some sources have suggested their demands could rise towards £100m because of his importance to the team and long-term potential.

There has been a significant update, however. talkSPORT reported on that Wharton has indicated he expects to remain at Crystal Palace for the coming season despite considerable transfer interest.

Palace have also shown little willingness to sell.

Reds cannot waste time in making a decision

Wharton would be an excellent stylistic fit for Liverpool. He is composed under pressure, progressive with his passing and comfortable receiving the ball from defenders, qualities that could make him a natural midfield controller in Iraola’s system.

But Liverpool should be careful not to treat Jones’ departure as a reason to overpay.

Jones is reportedly heading to Inter, so spending potentially three times that amount on his replacement would represent a major financial commitment.

Wharton is younger and arguably has a higher ceiling, but Palace have all the leverage. They do not need to sell, and the player himself appears comfortable staying.

Liverpool’s interest makes sense, particularly if Iraola wants a genuine defensive pivot. Yet this may be a transfer better revisited next summer.

Unless Palace dramatically soften their valuation, Liverpool would be wiser to trust their existing midfield depth rather than turn a sensible long-term target into an expensive deadline-day gamble.

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