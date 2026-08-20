Liverpool see surprise £50m Yankuba Minteh bid rejected by Brighton

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have seen a surprise £50 million bid for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh rejected as the Reds continue their search for attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer deadline.

Liverpool are exploring the market for dynamic wide attackers and have identified Minteh as one of the options who could strengthen their frontline.

Liverpool make surprise bid for Yankuba Minteh

As per Ben Jacobs on X, Liverpool have made a formal £50m approach for Minteh as they step up their efforts to add another wide attacker before the transfer window closes.

Brighton, however, have rejected the offer and appear reluctant to part ways with the Gambian international.

Minteh remains an important long-term asset for the Seagulls, despite currently being sidelined after undergoing surgery on a right-leg injury sustained during Brighton’s pre-season friendly against AS Roma.

The winger is expected to remain out for around another eight weeks as he continues his recovery.

Liverpool have seen a £50m bid for Yankuba Minteh rejected by Brighton. Interest in the Gambian winger revealed on @talkSPORT in June. Bid part of Liverpool's push to add multiple wide attackers. Minteh currently sidelined for several weeks with a leg injury.?? Follows:… pic.twitter.com/SZYGGx50c7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 20, 2026

Why are Liverpool going after Yankuba Minteh?

Liverpool’s recruitment team views Minteh as a raw, high-upside option capable of being one of the players filling the huge void Mohamed Salah has left on the right wing.

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Beyond his blistering pace and relentless pressing off the ball, Minteh provides directness and transition power that fit Liverpool’s tactical setup perfectly.

The 22-year-old has made 73 appearances for the Seagulls so far, scoring 10 and assisting nine.

In his entire senior career, he has scored 25 and assisted 19 in 127 appearances across all competitions.

Club Apps Goals Assists Brighton 73 10 9 Feyenoord 37 11 5 Odense BK 17 4 5 Total 127 25 19

Stats via Transfermarkt

As Jacobs stated, signing Minteh is considered part of a strategy to add multiple wide attackers.

They continue to be strongly linked with Bradley Barcola and Ibrahima Mbaye as well.