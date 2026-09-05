(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool were interested in signing the Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh during the summer transfer window.

However, the deal did not work out eventually. According to Football Insider, they are interested in signing the 22-year-old attacker in January, and they are expected to return for the Gambian in the coming months.

Yankuba Minteh could be a Liverpool target again

Pete O’Rourke explained: “Liverpool will be looking at a number of targets in January if they are planning to bring in a new right-sided attacker, somebody to fill the void of Mohamed Salah. I’m sure they’ll be keeping tabs on Yankuba Minteh’s situation at Brighton; they made a couple of bids for him that were rejected.

“A lot will depend on what Liverpool do between now and January, if Barcola comes in and hits the ground running and maybe they find a solution to that right wing position, whether that’s Cody Gakpo or Victor Munoz, then they might not need to bring in that right-sided attacker.”

Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz in the summer. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and signing Minteh could prove to be a wise decision. They need a right-sided attacker, especially after the departure of Mohamed Salah, and the Brighton attacker could be ideal for them.

He will help create opportunities for his teammates and add much-needed pace and unpredictability in the final third. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for the young attacker as well.

The player is currently sidelined with an injury, but he is expected to return to action in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether he can regain his form and confidence after that and secure a move to Liverpool in January.

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Minteh could solve Liverpool’s right-wing problem

Brighton will not want to lose a key player like him mid-season. Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. There have been rumours that they have already failed to secure the player despite substantial offers, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in January.

Liverpool need a right-sided attacker, especially after Mohamed Salah’s departure, and Minteh could provide pace, directness, and unpredictability in the final third.