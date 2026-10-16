Andoni Iraola with Liverpool's players after the win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a fresh move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh as they prepare for the January transfer window.

According to a report via Sport Witness, the Reds have received encouragement to renew their pursuit of the Gambian international after he returned to training following an injury setback.

Yankuba Minteh could be an ideal attacking addition

The 22-year-old attracted considerable interest from Liverpool during the summer, with the Merseyside club making multiple attempts to secure his services. However, Brighton rejected the offers, refusing to accept a fee below their valuation.

Liverpool reportedly submitted bids of £50 million and £60 million before Brighton raised their asking price to £70 million, then £80 million towards the end of the transfer window.

The Reds eventually abandoned their pursuit, with Minteh’s injury situation also contributing to their decision.

However, the winger’s return to training could change the situation ahead of January. His representatives have confirmed he is working to regain full fitness, giving Liverpool renewed hope of completing a deal.

Minteh could be a valuable addition to Liverpool’s attacking department. His pace, dribbling and direct approach would add width and give the club another option on the right flank.

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Liverpool face difficult negotiations for Minteh

However, convincing Brighton to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Seagulls have tied Minteh down to a contract until 2029 and remain in a strong negotiating position.

Gambian journalist Foday Manneh has suggested that Liverpool could return for the winger in January, although his recovery and performances upon returning to action will be crucial.

Liverpool must therefore assess Minteh’s fitness before deciding whether to make another formal approach. If he returns to his best form, the Reds could revive their interest, but Brighton’s substantial valuation remains a major obstacle to any agreement.