Andoni Iraola at a Liverpool press conference

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh during the summer transfer window.

However, they couldn’t get the deal across the line. Liverpool failed to secure the deal despite two substantial offers, and Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has now revealed that a move might be possible in the next transfer window.

Yankuba Minteh could still get his Liverpool move

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury, and he is expected to return in the coming weeks. The Brighton manager believes that if the team succeeds over the next few months, the player will attract significant transfer attention from top clubs, and he might be able to fulfil his dream of joining a big club.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler on Yankuba Minteh not joining Liverpool (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “If the whole team is successful, Yankuba will get a lot of attention again, and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window”.

Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season so far, and they are yet to win a single Premier League game. They have drawn against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. They need quality players to bounce back strongly, and they will need the existing players to raise their performance levels as well.

Liverpool could return for Minteh

Liverpool have signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz during the summer transfer window. However, they needed to invest in a right-sided attacker and replace Mohamed Salah. Minteh would have been a quality addition. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to return for the player during the January transfer window.

The comments from the Brighton manager will certainly encourage them to sign the 22-year-old attacker, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.