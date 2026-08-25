Liverpool keen on signing Minteh despite his injury concerns

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool are continuing negotiations with Brighton for Yankuba Minteh despite the winger facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.



The 22-year-old remains one of Andoni Iraola’s main attacking targets as Liverpool look for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right.

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Minteh’s left-footed profile, pace and ability to attack from wide areas make him an obvious stylistic fit, but his current injury situation adds a significant complication to an already expensive deal.

Liverpool still want Minteh despite injury

According to Florian Plettenberg, talks between Liverpool and Brighton remain ongoing, with the Reds still determined to sign Minteh.

The Gambia international is currently expected to need another two to three months before he is fully match-fit.

Even so, Liverpool have not been put off and continue to value his ability to play from the right while cutting inside onto his stronger left foot.

Liverpool have already tested Brighton twice. Sky Sports reported that Brighton rejected an improved £60m offer after previously turning down £50m, with the Seagulls valuing Minteh closer to £70m.

The same report confirmed that his injury is expected to keep him out until around October.

Liverpool’s interest remains serious, with talkSPORT reporting that the club are considering one final bid and could move closer to Brighton’s £70m asking price.

Reds are betting on the long term

The injury makes this transfer unusual.

Liverpool are potentially considering a £70m deal for a player who may not be able to contribute properly until well into the season. For a club that needs attacking reinforcements immediately, that is a genuine risk.

But Minteh is clearly being viewed as more than a short-term fix.

His pace, direct running and left-footed threat from the right give him some of the characteristics Liverpool lost when Salah departed. At 22, he also has plenty of room to develop.

If Liverpool’s medical team are confident he will make a full recovery, the injury should not necessarily stop the deal. The bigger concern is Brighton’s price.

Minteh has obvious potential, but £70m remains a huge investment for a player who will arrive injured.

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