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Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool were involved in the pursuit of the Senegal International until the transfer deadline, but journalist Alex Crook has now revealed that their seriousness when it comes to signing the 28-year-old attacker was questionable.

Ismaila Sarr interest questioned

He said Liverpool had a brief conversation with Crystal Palace and Steve Parish about the player. He added that Liverpool never really pushed for the player, so the move was never realistic.

Crook told talkSPORT: “I also wonder how serious Liverpool where when it came to Ismaïla Sarr or Yankuba Minteh in particular, was this not just a ‘fishing expedition’ in order to smoke out PSG and make sure they got the Bradley Barcola deal done? “I know they would have ideally wanted somebody to play on the right hand side but from what I’m told the initial conversation with Crystal Palace and owner Steve Parish was pretty short. So, I’m not sure that Liverpool really pushed the envelope in a way that he would have wanted them too. I don’t think this move to Liverpool was ever that realistic.”

Liverpool focused on Barcola

Crook feels Liverpool’s approach was a fishing expedition to force PSG to sell Bradley Barcola. Liverpool offered a substantial amount of money for the French International, but the deal proved difficult initially. Liverpool and PSG were locked in talks for several weeks, and the deal was eventually done closer to the deadline.

He added that Liverpool’s interest in Sarr and Yankub Minteh was hardly serious, and that they were trying to force PSG to sell the 23-year-old Frenchman by registering interest in other players.

There is no doubt that Liverpool need more quality on the flanks, especially on the right side. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in someone in January.