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Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr could have a special clause inserted into his new contract that would leave the door open for a future move to Liverpool, according to former scout Mick Brown.

Sarr was heavily linked with a move to Anfield during the summer transfer window, with Liverpool reportedly seeing a £50 million approach rejected by Palace.

The 28-year-old is now close to agreeing a lucrative new contract at Selhurst Park, but Brown believes the terms of that deal could include a provision allowing Liverpool to revive their interest.

Mick Brown tips special Liverpool clause for Ismaila Sarr

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown provided his breakdown on Sarr’s contract situation following his failed summer transfer to Anfield:

“It’s going to be interesting to see if we find out the details of that new contract for Sarr.

“Everybody knows he wanted to join Liverpool during the summer, he was disappointed that the offer was rejected and he’s only recently come back into full training.

“So a couple of weeks later, for him to be close to signing a new contract, I expect there will be some sort of Liverpool clause which could allow that deal to still happen.

“I’ve seen it happen before, players get clauses put in their contract in case certain teams come in or clubs in certain competitions.

“I think Sarr will want to leave the door open for that move to Liverpool because of how he reacted after it fell through, and I’m sure Palace will be okay with that for the right price.

“It will be a deal that works for everybody, and if Liverpool don’t come back in for him, then Palace will be keeping hold of a player who has done an excellent job for them.”

Liverpool could revive Ismaila Sarr interest

Liverpool had launched a £50 million offer for the 28-year-old Senegal international during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

However, Crystal Palace stood firm on their valuation and retained the winger.

Sarr has reportedly been offered an improved deal worth around £120,000 per week, reflecting his importance at Selhurst Park.

Signing an extension would ordinarily strengthen Palace’s negotiating position considerably should Liverpool return in January or next summer.

However, if Brown’s prediction proves correct and the agreement contains some form of release mechanism relating to Liverpool, the situation could be very different.

For now, any suggestion of a Liverpool clause remains speculation rather than a confirmed element of Sarr’s proposed contract.

But after Liverpool’s failed summer pursuit, the details of his new Palace agreement could become particularly significant if the Reds decide to make another move.