Jefferson Lerma with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have no intention of allowing Ismaila Sarr to leave the club despite growing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

The 28-year-old winger was heavily linked with an exit during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool making a significant attempt to sign him. However, Palace rejected a £50 million offer and decided to keep hold of the Senegal international.

Ismaila Sarr remains part of Palace plans

Saudi clubs could now provide another potential destination for Sarr, with their transfer window remaining open until October. Several teams in the region are reportedly monitoring his situation and could consider making an approach, as per Football Insider.

However, Palace are not currently prepared to sanction his departure. The club would only consider a deal if they could bring in a suitable replacement, which would be difficult with the European transfer window already closed.

Sarr remains an important player for manager Pierre Sage, despite his absence from the squad so far this season. Palace are competing on multiple fronts after their impressive success in the Conference League last campaign, and Sage is expected to rely on the forward once he returns.

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Sarr expected to stay at Palace

The winger’s future became uncertain after he failed to secure his preferred move away from Selhurst Park, with Liverpool understood to be his desired destination.

Questions have also been raised about his current absence. Sage has said Sarr is dealing with a groin problem, while also admitting the player was disappointed after missing out on his proposed transfer.

Palace are now hoping that Sarr can put the disappointment behind him and return to first-team action. He could potentially make his comeback next week, although his immediate availability remains uncertain.

With the club unwilling to weaken their squad without a replacement, a move to Saudi Arabia appears unlikely at this stage. Sarr is therefore expected to remain at Palace and fight for his place in Sage’s team.