Attacking duo from Premier League rivals eyed by Man United ahead of January window

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace pair Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the January transfer window as they consider adding more firepower to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Both players offer Premier League experience and versatility, while their situations at Selhurst Park could make them realistic options if United decide to strengthen their attack midway through the season.

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TEAMtalk reveals Man United interest in Sarr and Mateta

According to TEAMtalk, United continue to monitor Sarr, who is currently considering a new contract offer from Crystal Palace.

His existing deal runs until 2029, but he has yet to sign improved terms and was keen on leaving the club during the summer.

Galatasaray attempted to sign the Senegal international, although Palace refused to let him go. United, Newcastle and Sunderland have all since been credited with interest.

Mateta is also on the Old Trafford radar. His contract is due to expire in 2027 and there remains significant uncertainty over his future.

Fresh reports have strengthened those links further. talkSPORT claims Mateta would be keen on a January move to Manchester United, while Palace could consider selling rather than risk losing him for nothing later on.

Mateta looks the more urgent option

Of the two, Mateta arguably makes more immediate sense for United.

At 29, he would not be a long-term project, but that may actually suit a side that needs proven Premier League output now. He is physically strong, experienced and capable of leading the line without requiring a long adaptation period.

Sarr offers something different. His pace, ability to play wide or centrally and experience in England make him an attractive squad option, but his contract running until 2029 means Palace would have more control over negotiations.

That could make Mateta the easier deal, particularly if his contract situation weakens Palace’s bargaining position.

United’s interest in both players also suggests a broader shift in recruitment strategy. Rather than gambling exclusively on potential, they appear increasingly open to players who already understand the Premier League.

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