Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is reportedly involved in a lengthy legal dispute with his former representative over an alleged €540,000 payment linked to his previous contract negotiations.

The French forward has been embroiled in a five-year battle with former lawyer Pierre-Henri Bovis, who believes he is entitled to compensation following the player’s move to Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta faces legal battle over Palace move

According to a report from L’Equipe, Bovis is seeking €540,000 from the Crystal Palace attacker, claiming he is owed 10% of the transfer-related compensation agreed during his client’s time at Mainz.

The dispute originates from a contract extension Mateta signed with the German club in June 2019. Bovis claims he negotiated the agreement and was supposed to receive payment when the striker eventually completed a transfer elsewhere.

However, Mateta ended his professional relationship with the lawyer in July 2020, before joining Palace on loan in 2021. The English club subsequently made his move permanent a year later.

Bovis maintains that the original agreement entitles him to the money, even though he no longer represented the player when the transfer happened.

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Mateta disputes former lawyer’s claims

The Crystal Palace forward has strongly contested the financial demands, with his legal representatives questioning the document’s validity and timing.

The former lawyer initially received an order from the Paris Bar Association requiring payment. However, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned that decision in 2023, ruling that the agreement’s validity needed further examination.

Mateta also pursued a criminal complaint over alleged forgery, although the initial complaint was dismissed before further legal proceedings followed.

The disagreement reportedly extends beyond the disputed fees, with the pair also involved in a separate argument concerning the striker’s Paris apartment.

There is currently little indication that the long-running matter will be resolved quickly, leaving the Crystal Palace forward facing another legal headache away from football.