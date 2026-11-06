Frenchman is emerging as top Man United target for January window to bolster attack

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering a January move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Michael Carrick looks to add more firepower to his squad.

The 29-year-old has developed into a proven Premier League goalscorer during his time at Selhurst Park, and his contract situation could make him one of the more attractive options available during the winter window.

With Benjamin Šeško currently unavailable, United are assessing experienced forwards who could make an immediate impact without requiring another huge long-term investment.

Man United exploring January deal for Mateta

According to Football Insider, United are exploring the possibility of signing Mateta when the transfer window reopens.

The France international has only months remaining on his Crystal Palace contract and could leave for nothing next summer, potentially forcing Palace to consider offers in January rather than risk losing a valuable player for free.

United are not alone in monitoring his situation. Mateta’s performances over recent seasons have attracted interest from several leading clubs, but remaining in the Premier League is believed to appeal to the striker.

A related CaughtOffside report also states that Manchester United remain interested in Mateta and could receive encouragement if Palace decide to sanction a winter departure.

Mateta could offer United a sensible short-term solution

Mateta may not be the glamorous signing some supporters expect, but there is plenty of logic behind United’s interest.

He already understands Premier League football, offers a strong physical presence and has consistently demonstrated that he can score at this level. That reduces the uncertainty normally associated with bringing in a striker from another league midway through a season.

His age is also unlikely to be a major concern if United view him primarily as competition and cover for Šeško rather than a long-term replacement.

The key factor will be Palace’s asking price. With his contract approaching its final months, United would be wise to avoid paying a premium.

If a reasonable agreement can be reached, Mateta could be exactly the type of practical January signing Carrick needs: experienced, physically suited to English football and capable of contributing immediately.

Man United face Barcelona competition for €40 million-rated defensive prospect