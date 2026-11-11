Decision made: Liverpool make plan for 25-year-old this season

Jeremie Frimpong taking a throw-in for Liverpool (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to keep faith with Jeremie Frimpong and block any potential exit for the Dutch right-back for the rest of this season.

Despite recent links with Frimpong and Saudi Pro League clubs, it seems there is no truth to there being any prospect of the former Bayer Leverkusen man leaving Anfield any time soon.

Frimpong has struggled for Liverpool and looks to have fallen down the pecking order since Andoni Iraola became manager, but for now the club have decided to keep him until at least next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The Reds might do well to look at the right-back position soon, however, as it perhaps seems unlikely that Frimpong has much of a long-term future with the Merseyside giants after such a disappointing start.

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled at Liverpool

Frimpong looked like a hugely exciting talent during his Leverkusen days, playing as an attack-minded wing-back and excelling in Xabi Alonso’s system as they won the 2023/24 Bundesliga title unbeaten.

For one reason or another, it just hasn’t happened for the 25-year-old in English football, and it now seems that Ronald Araujo is ahead of him in the pecking order.

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For now, Araujo is only at Liverpool on loan from Barcelona, but his quick adaptation and strong performances could mean LFC choose to make that move permanent, and that would surely be an issue for Frimpong.

Liverpool seem keen to keep Frimpong around for depth for the time being, but it could make sense for the player’s future to come into question again next summer, even if he’s safe in his position as we approach the January transfer window.

In truth, it was always going to be a challenge for Liverpool to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the England international a world class performer there for many years until he ran down his contract and joined Real Madrid.