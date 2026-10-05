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Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window, with his future at Anfield becoming increasingly uncertain.

The Netherlands international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since moving to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. His situation has worsened this season, with Andoni Iraola preferring Ronald Araujo at right-back.

Jeremie Frimpong emerges as Barcelona target

According to a report from Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Frimpong as they consider strengthening at right-back. The Dutchman is reportedly open to joining the Catalan giants, while Liverpool could be prepared to sanction his departure for around £35 million.

Jesus wrote on X: “Barça isn’t just following Pedro Porro: Jeremie Frimpong is also on the shortlist to bolster the right-back position Flick requested him in his first year alongside Olmo, and Deco isn’t losing sight of his situation. “The player is going through a nightmare at Liverpool, unable to adapt to England. Plus, he doesn’t factor into Iraola’s plans, who relies much more on Ronald Araújo for that position. “Frimpong is very open to signing with Barça. The Reds are opening the door to his exit for £35M.”

Frimpong arrived at Anfield with an excellent reputation after playing an important role in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title-winning campaign. His attacking qualities and ability to operate as a wing-back made him an attractive addition for Liverpool, but injuries and inconsistent performances have prevented him from making the expected impact.

The 25-year-old has made only two Premier League starts this season and has featured for just 31 minutes in the Champions League, highlighting his current position in Iraola’s plans.

Frimpong could leave Liverpool

Barcelona are also reportedly considering Tottenham’s Pedro Porro as an alternative, meaning Frimpong could face competition for a move to Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, his attacking ability and experience in a possession-based system could make him an appealing option for Hansi Flick. Liverpool, meanwhile, may be willing to consider a sale if the player remains outside Iraola’s preferred lineup.

A January departure would represent a significant change in fortunes for Frimpong, who was signed with the expectation of becoming an important part of Liverpool’s long-term project.

With Barcelona monitoring his situation and Liverpool reportedly valuing him at £35 million, the coming months could prove crucial in determining whether Frimpong’s future remains at Anfield.