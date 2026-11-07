Liverpool are closing in on Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly open to leaving the club during the January transfer window, with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal emerging as a potential destination for the Dutch international.

According to a report from WinWinAllSports, intermediaries have approached Al-Hilal on the 25-year-old’s behalf, and the defender is prepared to discuss a possible move to the Saudi Pro League.

Jeremie Frimpong open to Liverpool exit

Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, arriving as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Englishman moved to Real Madrid.

However, his time at Anfield has not gone as planned. Persistent injury problems and inconsistent performances have prevented the Netherlands international from establishing himself as a regular starter.

Liverpool have also seen Ronald Araujo impress at right-back, while Conor Bradley could provide further competition once he returns to full fitness. These developments could make it increasingly difficult for Frimpong to secure regular playing time.

A move to Saudi Arabia could therefore give the former Leverkusen star a chance to revive his career and take on a fresh challenge.

Liverpool could consider Frimpong’s departure

Meanwhile, Liverpool could explore bringing in another right-back if Frimpong moves on. Barcelona loanee Araujo has emerged as a potential permanent solution, with the Reds reportedly holding a €55 million purchase option.

Chelsea defenders Malo Gusto and Josh Acheampong have also been linked with the Merseyside outfit, while Feyenoord youngster Givairo Read could emerge as another option.

Frimpong still has a contract until 2030, so Liverpool are unlikely to rush into a decision regarding his future. Nevertheless, his difficult start to life in English football could make a separation beneficial for everyone involved.

A January departure would give the defender an opportunity to start afresh, while Liverpool could use the transfer proceeds to strengthen their defensive options.