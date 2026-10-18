Iraola confirms Liverpool suffer double injury blow despite win at Brentford

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback win over Brentford came at a cost, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong both forced off through injury.

Andoni Iraola’s side recovered from going behind to secure an important Premier League victory, with Alexander Isak scoring the winner after Brentford were reduced to nine men.

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But the celebrations were tempered by two more fitness problems during an already demanding run of fixtures.

Szoboszlai aggravated the same issue that had recently kept him out, while Frimpong suffered a fresh problem after coming on at half-time.

Iraola fears Liverpool could lose both players

Speaking after the match, as reported by the Daily Mail, Iraola admitted Liverpool’s current fitness situation is becoming increasingly difficult.

“We have a very delicate situation. We came from playing Champions League late, we arrived real late, late at night and probably not a proper chance of recovery,” he said.

Iraola explained that Szoboszlai had experienced discomfort in the same area that had troubled him previously.

“Dominik felt the same injuries, not a new injury so probably not healed enough.”

Frimpong’s setback is different. Iraola said: “Jeremie’s injury is new, he was cramping.”

His final assessment was worrying: “But it will mean we will lose Dom and Jeremie for some time.”

Busy schedule is starting to take a physical toll

This is the obvious downside of competing every few days.

Liverpool’s official injury update confirmed that Szoboszlai was withdrawn after just 32 minutes, while Frimpong lasted only seven minutes after replacing Jeremy Jacquet at half-time.

That is particularly frustrating because both Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo had only just returned from their own injury problems.

Liverpool still found a way to win, which matters. Coming from behind away from home shows resilience, especially after their recent Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

But Iraola now has another squad-management headache.

Szoboszlai is one of Liverpool’s most important midfielders, while Frimpong’s absence leaves even fewer natural options at right-back.

The victory at Brentford may prove valuable, but Liverpool cannot afford for every three points to come with another injury attached.

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