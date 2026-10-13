Liverpool likely to part ways with player who got 'exposed' against Man City

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be heading towards a major decision over Jeremie Frimpong, with the club reportedly open to letting him leave as they step up plans to strengthen at right-back.



The 25-year-old only arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5million last summer, but his first season at Anfield has not gone as smoothly as hoped.

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Frimpong’s attacking qualities remain obvious, yet concerns about his defensive reliability have grown, particularly after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Brown questions Frimpong’s Liverpool future

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Liverpool are starting to recognise the same concerns he has long held about the defender.

“Liverpool are now starting to realise what a lot of us already knew about Jeremie Frimpong,” Brown told Football Insider. “I’ve always had doubts about how good he was, and it was a surprise when Liverpool identified him as the player they wanted to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold last year. “He’s okay going forward, but his defensive work leaves a lot to be desired, and when you’re playing in games like the one against Man City that is going to get exposed. “They brought on Jeremy Doku, and Frimpong couldn’t handle him, he caused him huge problems and then Cherki sent him flying for his goal as well. “You could hear on commentary, Jamie Carragher wasn’t happy with him, and that will come from watching him every week, they’re starting to realise he is not Liverpool standard. “I think the manager knows that too, because he started a couple of games earlier this season and now has dropped down to the bench even though they’re short of options at right-back. “It’s a position they’re going to be looking to address when the window opens, and I would be surprised if Frimpong has much of a future in this team.”

Reds may simply have the wrong player for the role

The bigger issue may be tactical rather than purely individual.

Frimpong built his reputation as an aggressive wing-back at Leverkusen, where he had freedom to attack and more defensive cover behind him. Sky Sports highlighted those attacking strengths when Liverpool signed him.

Under Andoni Iraola, however, the Reds need more defensive security from their full-backs.

That makes Frimpong an awkward fit. Selling him after barely a year would look ruthless, but if Liverpool are already planning another right-back signing, his position is clearly under threat.

The Premier League giants still miss Alexander-Arnold and his presence in their defensive line.

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