Liverpool face Jeremie Frimpong transfer question as Saudi Pro League move emerges

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Jeremie Frimpong’s Liverpool future has suddenly become uncertain, with the Netherlands international reportedly open to a move to Saudi Arabia just 18 months after arriving at Anfield.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for around £29.5million in 2025, but injuries and competition at right-back have prevented him from becoming an undisputed starter.

That has now led to surprising speculation that his stay on Merseyside could be cut short.

Frimpong offered to Al-Hilal ahead of January

According to WinWin, as reported by GOAL, intermediaries have offered Frimpong to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims Frimpong would be open to discussing a move to Saudi Arabia, potentially giving him the opportunity to start again after an inconsistent spell in England.

However, there is currently no suggestion that Liverpool and Al-Hilal have entered formal negotiations.

Frimpong is receptive to a January departure, with intermediaries approaching Al-Hilal on his behalf. Liverpool could look for another right-back if he leaves, particularly with Frimpong struggling to consistently establish himself.

Liverpool should not rush into a January sale

The biggest twist is that Al-Hilal may not actually want Frimpong.

A source close to the Saudi club told Kooora that Frimpong is not currently among their transfer priorities, with manager Simone Inzaghi instead focused on strengthening at centre-back and in midfield.

That makes this situation worth treating cautiously. Being offered to a club is very different from that club actively pursuing a transfer.

Liverpool also have little reason to force an exit. Frimpong remains contracted until 2030 and still offers elite pace and attacking quality when fit. His recent injury problems have disrupted his rhythm, but selling after only 18 months could prove premature.

There is clearly a debate to be had over whether Frimpong fits Liverpool’s long-term defensive plans.

However, unless Al-Hilal or another club make a significant offer, giving him more time to prove himself appears the more sensible approach.

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