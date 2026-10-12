(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to enter the market for another right-back, with growing concerns over Jeremie Frimpong’s ability to become the long-term answer in the position.



The Netherlands international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5million last summer with a big reputation, but his first season at Anfield has been inconsistent.

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Those concerns became even harder to ignore during Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, when Frimpong endured a difficult afternoon against Rayan Cherki.

With Conor Bradley also struggling for consistent fitness, Liverpool appear ready to strengthen an area that suddenly looks much less secure than expected.

Liverpool considering another right-back signing

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have started identifying potential right-back targets ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.

Frimpong started Liverpool’s opening two Premier League matches under Andoni Iraola but then dropped to the bench for the next three, during which the Reds kept three clean sheets.

His attacking ability has never really been questioned. The bigger concern is whether he can provide the defensive reliability Liverpool need in a conventional back four.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is among the names being monitored, although Liverpool could wait until next summer rather than rushing into a January deal.

Carragher criticism highlights growing Frimpong issues

Sunday’s defeat only increased the scrutiny.

Frimpong struggled badly when Cherki attacked his side and was beaten too easily in the build-up to City’s third goal.

Jamie Carragher was particularly unimpressed. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “The less said about Jeremie Frimpong the better, he’s all over the place.”

That assessment may sound harsh, but it gets to the heart of Liverpool’s problem.

Frimpong remains an excellent attacking wing-back, yet Iraola needs someone capable of defending one-on-one against elite wingers as well.

Writing him off completely after little more than a season would be premature. But if Liverpool are already scouting alternatives, it suggests the club share at least some of Carragher’s concerns.

The next few months could therefore be crucial for Frimpong’s long-term future at Anfield.

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