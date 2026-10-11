Liverpool learn £60m price tag of 'quick' and 'aggressive' Frenchman from La Liga

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Jules Kounde, with Barcelona now willing to listen to significant offers for the France international.

The 27-year-old has seen his role reduced under Hansi Flick this season, and that has inevitably sparked interest from the Premier League.

Liverpool are among the clubs tracking the situation, while Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked.

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For Liverpool, the appeal is obvious. Kounde can play both at right-back and centre-back, which would give Andoni Iraola another experienced and versatile option in defence.

Barcelona willing to listen to offers above £60m

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona would be prepared to consider offers exceeding £60million, roughly €70m, for Kounde.

The report says Liverpool are following him closely after his status at Camp Nou changed considerably this season.

Kounde has lost his automatic starting place, with Eric Garcia increasingly preferred on the right. He had gone three consecutive La Liga matches without playing before returning to the starting XI against Getafe.

That return went pretty well. Kounde scored in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory and also became the French player with the most appearances in the club’s history.

Liverpool target Kounde is well-known for his versatility

Kounde’s quality has never really been in doubt.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi was full of praise when the defender joined the club, saying:

“He is quick, aggressive, and corrects a lot of counter-attacking situations and transitions.”

Xavi also said Kounde “will help us a lot”, with the comments published on Barcelona’s official website.

That profile would suit Liverpool nicely. Kounde is experienced, comfortable defending high up the pitch and good enough on the ball to fit Iraola’s style. His ability to cover two positions also makes a £60m-plus fee easier to justify.

The complication is that Kounde himself is not believed to be pushing for a move. He remains under contract until 2030 and wants to win back his place at Barcelona.

So while Liverpool have been given encouragement by Barcelona’s stance, this still feels more like a transfer to monitor than one close to happening.

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