(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on William Gomes, but Porto have made it considerably harder for any club to prise the Brazilian winger away.

The 20-year-old’s rise in Portugal has been rewarded with a new long-term contract, and Porto have used the agreement to strengthen their negotiating position significantly.

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Gomes’ release clause has jumped to a massive €100million (£85m), a clear indication of just how highly the Portuguese champions rate him.

Liverpool remain interested, but this is no longer a player Porto can easily be pressured into selling.

Liverpool watching Gomes as Porto raise release clause

According to A Bola, Liverpool have been paying close attention to Gomes following his impressive development under Francesco Farioli.

Porto announced a new contract running until 2031, while increasing his release clause from €80m to €100m.

That puts Gomes alongside Samu and Borja Sainz as one of three Porto attackers protected by nine-figure clauses.

His progress has been rapid. After initially operating mainly as an impact substitute, Gomes earned a much bigger role and became a regular starter on the right wing.

There has been one setback, however. He suffered a grade-two ankle sprain against Marítimo on October 10 and is expected to miss several weeks.

Reds interest in the attacker makes sense

Gomes’ improvement has certainly impressed his manager.

Farioli previously described him as a player who had developed from someone used for the final stages of games into an “important and crucial player for the group.” His comments were reported by Record.

That development explains Liverpool’s interest.

Gomes is quick, direct and comfortable attacking defenders one-on-one. He also carries a genuine goal threat, which makes him particularly attractive for a Liverpool side always looking for explosive wide players.

The €100m clause should not necessarily be viewed as his actual market price. It mainly gives Porto control over negotiations.

For Liverpool, the sensible approach is to keep watching rather than rush into an enormous deal. If Gomes continues developing once he returns from injury, though, Porto may find that interest from Anfield becomes much more serious.

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