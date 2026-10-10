Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

William Gomes has emerged as an exciting prospect in European football, with the FC Porto winger reportedly attracting attention from several Premier League clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Reports from Hooligan Soccer say Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the English sides monitoring the Brazilian youngster, who has made considerable progress since arriving in Portugal. His performances have strengthened his reputation as a player with the potential to become an important attacking option at the highest level.

The 20-year-old’s pace, dribbling ability and willingness to take on defenders could make him an attractive addition for clubs looking to improve their attacking options. However, convincing Porto to part ways with one of their promising young talents is unlikely to be straightforward.

William Gomes could be an exciting addition

Manchester United could benefit from adding another dynamic winger to their squad, particularly given their need for greater consistency and creativity in the final third. Gomes’ ability to carry the ball forward and create problems for opposing defenders could make him an interesting option for their recruitment team.

Arsenal are also reportedly keeping an eye on the Brazilian, with Mikel Arteta always looking for ways to improve the depth and quality of his attacking unit. Gomes could offer another option in wide areas while providing considerable scope for development over the coming years.

Chelsea’s interest also makes sense, given their recruitment strategy of targeting young players with significant long-term potential. The Stamford Bridge outfit could see the Porto attacker as someone who could develop into a valuable squad member.

Gomes could prove expensive for interested clubs

Porto are in a strong negotiating position, having secured Gomes on a long-term contract. The Portuguese club are understood to value the winger highly, with his contract reportedly containing an €80 million release clause.

Although a deal could prove difficult to complete, interest from multiple Premier League sides could keep his future under scrutiny. For now, Gomes remains an intriguing prospect, and his continued development could determine whether one of England’s biggest clubs makes a serious move.