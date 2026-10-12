Chelsea revive interest in 27-year-old Frenchman as door opens for a shock transfer

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly back in the race for Jules Kounde, with Barcelona now prepared to consider offers for the France international.

Kounde has been one of Barcelona’s most dependable defenders since arriving from Sevilla, but his situation has changed this season.

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The 27-year-old has lost his guaranteed starting place under Hansi Flick, opening the door to renewed interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea have admired Kounde for years, and with the Blues continuing to assess their defensive options, his availability could become particularly interesting.

Chelsea return for Kounde as Barcelona consider offers

According to Sport, Chelsea have revived their interest in Kounde after previously trying to sign him before his move to the Camp Nou.

They are not the only Premier League club keeping tabs on the situation, with several English sides believed to be monitoring developments.

Barcelona were already prepared to consider selling Kounde during the summer, and that stance has not completely disappeared.

His reduced playing time has only increased speculation. However, Kounde reminded everyone of his quality on Saturday when he started against Getafe and scored the final goal in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory.

It was also a historic appearance, with Kounde moving past Eric Abidal to become Barcelona’s most-capped French player.

Blues could benefit from Kounde’s changing

There is plenty to like about this potential deal from Chelsea’s point of view.

Kounde can play both at centre-back and right-back, giving his manager flexibility without sacrificing experience or technical quality. He is also comfortable defending high up the pitch, something that would suit Chelsea’s possession-heavy approach.

Barcelona’s position is what makes the situation worth watching.

Kounde remains under contract until 2030, so the Catalan club are under no pressure to sell cheaply. However, his reduced role means Chelsea may have an opportunity that simply did not exist a year ago.

For Chelsea, this should be about value rather than reputation. If Barcelona demand an enormous fee, there may be better options available.

But if Kounde becomes genuinely attainable, his experience, versatility and Premier League-ready profile would make him a very sensible target.

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