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Chelsea are reportedly preparing an extraordinary January raid on Barcelona, with Fermín López and Jules Koundé both wanted by Xabi Alonso as he looks to strengthen two key areas of his squad.

The Blues have tracked both players separately in recent months, but fresh reports suggest they could now attempt to bring them to Stamford Bridge together.

Such a move would require an enormous financial commitment and would represent one of the biggest double deals of the January transfer window.

Chelsea prepared to spend €180m on Barcelona duo

According to El Nacional, Chelsea could offer as much as €120million for Fermín and another €60million for Koundé, taking the combined package to around €180m.

Fermín appears to be the bigger priority. The 23-year-old’s energy, goalscoring threat and ability to arrive late in the penalty area are qualities Alonso reportedly wants to add to his midfield.

Koundé would address a different need. The France international can operate at right-back or centre-back, offering Chelsea experience and versatility in a defensive unit that could undergo changes in 2027.

Barcelona would understandably be reluctant to lose two important players midway through the season, even if such a huge proposal would be difficult to ignore financially.

Blues should prioritise quality over an expensive double deal

There is logic behind both targets, but signing both in January feels extremely ambitious.

Fermín would add something different to Chelsea’s midfield, while Koundé could provide the maturity and flexibility Alonso wants at the back. However, spending €180m on two players would significantly reduce Chelsea’s room to strengthen elsewhere.

The Koundé opportunity may be the easier deal to pursue. CaughtOffside reported that the defender is increasingly open to leaving Barcelona in search of regular football, potentially creating an opening for Chelsea.

Fermín looks considerably harder to prise away. Barcelona still regard him as an important part of their future, meaning Chelsea may have to make an exceptional offer simply to start serious negotiations.

If Alonso genuinely wants both, Chelsea can afford to test Barcelona’s resolve. But completing two enormous transfers midway through a season is another matter entirely.

The smarter approach may be to identify which player solves the more urgent problem and prioritise that deal rather than paying a January premium for both.

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