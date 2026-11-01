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Manchester United have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, with the Spanish giants making their position clear regarding his future ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Barcelona have no intention of allowing the 23-year-old to leave, despite growing interest from the Premier League. The Catalan club consider him an important part of their long-term plans under Hansi Flick.

Fermin Lopez attracts Manchester United interest

The Spain international has established himself as an important member of Barcelona’s squad, showcasing his technical quality, creativity and ability to contribute regularly in the final third.

Manchester United have been exploring the possibility of signing a midfielder with greater attacking qualities, and Lopez has emerged as an attractive option. His versatility allows him to operate centrally or in wider attacking positions, potentially giving Michael Carrick greater tactical flexibility.

United have reportedly made enquiries about the midfielder’s availability, and intermediaries are also exploring a Premier League move. However, no formal negotiations have taken place with Barcelona.

Intermediaries have also approached Chelsea and Manchester City, but neither club has shown a willingness to pursue the deal.

Barcelona refuse to entertain Lopez departure

However, convincing Barcelona to sanction his departure will be extremely difficult. The Spanish midfielder recently signed a new contract until 2031, underlining his importance to the club.

Barcelona reportedly consider Lopez untouchable and have dismissed suggestions that financial offers could persuade them to sell.

Lopez has said he wants to stay at Barcelona as long as possible, making a January transfer unlikely.

Manchester United may therefore have to explore alternative midfield targets as they prepare for the winter transfer window. Although his qualities make him an appealing signing, Barcelona’s firm stance could end their pursuit before negotiations even begin.