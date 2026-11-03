(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ebnoutalib as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Germany, Spurs are among the leading contenders to sign the German international, with Juventus also emerging as a serious option for the highly rated forward.

Younes Ebnoutalib attracts Tottenham interest

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign, establishing himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in German football. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, drawing attention from several European clubs.

His impressive performances have also earned recognition from Germany manager Jurgen Klopp, who was particularly impressed by his displays and subsequently handed him an opportunity at international level.

Tottenham have been monitoring Ebnoutalib for several months, and his recent performances have strengthened their desire to bring him to north London.

De Zerbi could certainly benefit from adding another centre-forward to his squad. Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush have struggled to provide consistent goals, and a prolific young striker could improve competition for places in the attacking department.

Ebnoutalib’s physical presence, pace and finishing ability make him an attractive option, while his potential suggests he could develop into an important long-term investment.

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Tottenham face £30m battle for Ebnoutalib

However, completing a deal will not be straightforward. Juventus are also considered strong contenders for his signature, meaning Spurs could face competition from the Italian giants.

Frankfurt are in a relatively strong negotiating position, having secured his services until 2031. Discussions over improved terms have reportedly stalled after behind-the-scenes changes at the German club.

The Bundesliga outfit could demand between £20 million and £30 million for the striker, representing a substantial profit on their initial investment.

Tottenham could look to accelerate negotiations in January rather than wait until the summer, particularly if Frankfurt become more receptive to offers.

With competition increasing, Spurs may need to act decisively to secure one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.