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Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have been closely monitoring the 19-year-old and are compiling regular scouting reports on his performances. Chelsea have also contacted his representatives in the past as they assess the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

Harrison Armstrong attracts Chelsea interest

The England Under-21 international has established himself as one of Everton’s most promising young talents, making considerable progress since breaking into the senior squad.

His technical ability, composure in possession and versatility in midfield have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs. Armstrong has already made 32 senior appearances for Everton, providing four assists, and continues to develop into an important player for David Moyes.

Chelsea are looking to invest in young players with considerable potential, and Armstrong could be an exciting long-term addition. Alonso would benefit from having another technically gifted midfielder capable of providing energy and creativity in the centre of the pitch.

The Blues are also monitoring Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley, Fulham’s Josh King and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly as they consider several options in midfield.

Phillips revealed on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea have looked at him in the last couple of windows, and they have actually made contact and spoke to his agents and stuff. So, this is a player that they are definitely very keen on – it’s Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal. So, he is one of the players on this list, but he’s one that we have tracked before. “The other three are completely new names.” “Harrison Armstrong of Everton is another youngster that Chelsea are watching. 19 years old, central midfielder, playing quite a bit for Everton this season so far. Got a lot of clubs watching him.” Phillips added: “The other two names is Josh King from Fulham – central midfielder, England Under-21 international. And then Lewis Miley from Newcastle – another England Under-21 international, plays in midfield, 6ft 2in tall.”

Everton unlikely to sanction Armstrong departure

However, convincing Everton to part ways with their academy graduate will not be straightforward. The Toffees previously considered a £40 million offer from Nottingham Forest during the summer, but eventually abandoned the proposed transfer following a strong reaction from supporters.

Armstrong remains under contract at Everton until 2028, putting the Merseyside club in a reasonably strong negotiating position.

The club highly regards the midfielder, and there is little indication they would welcome another approach for his services.

Chelsea are expected to continue monitoring his development through regular scouting reports. Although the youngster fits their recruitment strategy, Everton’s determination to retain him could make negotiations extremely difficult.