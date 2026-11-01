'I don't pay attention to that' - Man United target to replace Fernandes clears his future

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Manchester United have been handed a major setback in their reported pursuit of Fermín López, with the Barcelona midfielder making it clear that he has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou.

United have been monitoring the 23-year-old as they assess possible long-term replacements for Bruno Fernandes, but Fermín’s latest comments suggest any move to Old Trafford would be extremely difficult.

The Spain international remains fully committed to Barcelona and has even spoken about spending the rest of his career there.

Fermín’s clear response to Man United links

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Fermín directly addressed speculation linking him with Manchester United.

He said: “Manchester United links? I don’t pay attention to that kind of news. I want to stay here at Barça as long as possible”.

He then went even further, adding: “I hope to END my football career at this club and retire here”.

Those comments came after another impressive performance for Barcelona in their 6-1 victory over Alavés, when Fermín scored once and provided two assists.

Mundo Deportivo reported his post-match comments, noting that he also kissed and pointed towards the Barcelona badge after scoring.

United’s interest is genuine. The club view Fermín as an option to add goals and creativity from midfield, with his value estimated at around £70million.

However, Romano has also stated that Barcelona consider Fermín “absolutely untouchable”, with Deco viewing him as an important player for both the present and future.

United may need to move on quickly

Fermín would undoubtedly fit what United need.

He scores goals from midfield, presses aggressively and is capable of playing as a No.10, central midfielder or from wider positions.

But there is little value in chasing a player who is publicly stating that he wants to retire at Barcelona.

United already face financial restrictions and have several areas of the squad that require attention, including striker and defence. Spending months trying to convince Fermín to leave his boyhood club would risk wasting valuable time.

Unless his stance changes dramatically, United should keep him on the long-term shortlist but focus their immediate attention elsewhere.

Sometimes the clearest transfer signal comes directly from the player and Fermín could hardly have made his feelings any clearer.

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