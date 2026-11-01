"I'm happy" - Alonso praises Chelsea star after statement win against Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has suggested Estêvão Willian could now earn a much bigger role at Chelsea after the Brazilian impressed in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United.

The 19-year-old was handed his first league start of the season after weeks of questions about his lack of minutes.

He responded with an energetic display at Stamford Bridge, repeatedly troubling United’s defence and having two efforts ruled out for offside.

Alonso delighted with Estêvão’s response

Speaking after the match, Alonso was full of praise for the youngster.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano: “I am very happy with Estevão! This was the the best response to show that he deserves more. He worked so hard, I’m happy”.

Chelsea’s official website carried further comments from Alonso, who explained that Estêvão had known since the Tottenham game that he would start against United.

The Chelsea boss said the winger had shown he was prepared for his opportunity and praised how hard he fought throughout the match.

Estêvão came close to marking the occasion with a goal and received a strong ovation when he was eventually substituted. Chelsea went on to win through second-half goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer after Lisandro Martínez was sent off.

The performance was particularly significant because Estêvão’s limited playing time had recently created speculation about his future.

CaughtOffside reported only days earlier that the Brazilian had become frustrated after falling down Alonso’s attacking pecking order.

Estêvão may have forced the Chelsea boss into a rethink

This was exactly the response Chelsea needed from Estêvão.

There had been understandable frustration surrounding his lack of opportunities, especially after he remained unused during the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Against United, however, Estêvão showed why so many supporters have been demanding more minutes.

His direct running, close control and willingness to attack defenders gave Chelsea an unpredictability they have sometimes lacked this season.

One strong performance should not guarantee anybody a permanent starting place, but Alonso’s comments suggest the teenager has moved himself significantly closer to one.

The challenge now is consistency. If Estêvão produces the same level in upcoming matches, leaving him out will become increasingly difficult to justify.

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