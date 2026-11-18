(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven have taken the first concrete step towards a sensational January move for Kevin De Bruyne, submitting an opening offer to Napoli for the former Manchester City midfielder.

The 35-year-old is approaching the final months of his current contract in Italy, although Napoli retain an option to extend his stay for another year.

PSV have been exploring a deal for several weeks, and De Bruyne has done little to completely shut down speculation over a move closer to his family home in Belgium.

De Telegraaf reveals PSV opening offer for De Bruyne

According to De Telegraaf, PSV have submitted an opening bid worth around £1.5million to sign De Bruyne in January.

Napoli are understood to have rejected the proposal because they believe the midfielder is worth considerably more despite his age and contract situation.

The interest is serious rather than speculative. PSV have already held discussions over the financial conditions required to complete a deal, while De Bruyne has publicly refused to rule out the possibility of moving to Eindhoven.

The Belgian has still featured regularly this season, scoring four Serie A goals, so Napoli have sporting reasons to keep him until the summer.

PSV move could make sense but Napoli hold the key

There is plenty of logic behind the potential transfer.

De Bruyne would be joining a club competing for domestic trophies and European football while moving considerably closer to home. The Eredivisie’s technical style could also suit him as he enters the final phase of an extraordinary career.

However, PSV are not the only club monitoring the situation. CaughtOffside reports that Everton have also explored whether a January deal could be possible, raising the prospect of a Premier League return.

The key question is how much Napoli genuinely value six more months of De Bruyne.

A £1.5m offer understandably looks too low, particularly when he remains an important first-team player. But if PSV improve their proposal and De Bruyne makes it clear he wants the move, Napoli may eventually have to reconsider.

From PSV’s perspective, the gamble is obvious but attractive. Even at 35, De Bruyne remains capable of deciding games with his passing and creativity.

If the finances can be made to work, signing one of the greatest midfielders of his generation would represent one of the biggest transfers in Dutch football for years.

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