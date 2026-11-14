Belgium's forward #10 Romelu Lukaku (C-R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Belgium's midfielder #24 Amadou Onana (C-L) and Belgium's midfielder #07 Kevin De Bruyne (C) during the international friendly football match between Belgium and Luxembourg at the Baudoin King Stadium in Brussels on June 08, 2024. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Everton are reportedly facing a major financial obstacle in their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a Football Insider report, the Toffees would struggle to meet the Belgian international’s substantial wage demands, potentially making a deal difficult to complete despite speculation linking him with a return to English football.

Kevin De Bruyne could be an ambitious signing for Everton

The 35-year-old joined Napoli after leaving Manchester City in 2025, ending an extraordinary decade at the Etihad Stadium. He established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Premier League history, registering close to 200 direct goal contributions in the competition.

Kevin De Bruyne announces he will be leaving Man City after 10 years and 18 trophies with the club 💙 https://t.co/bBy4LvrDpK — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 4, 2025

De Bruyne has continued to demonstrate his quality in Italy, scoring four goals in 15 appearances for Napoli this season. However, his contractual situation could attract interest from several clubs, with his current agreement due to expire next summer unless the Italian champions activate their option to extend it.

Everton have made encouraging progress under David Moyes this season, and adding a player of De Bruyne’s calibre would represent a significant statement of ambition.

However, his salary in Naples could prove prohibitive. Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke believes the midfielder’s financial expectations would make negotiations particularly complicated for the Merseyside outfit.

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De Bruyne’s Premier League return looks unlikely

Although a move back to England would undoubtedly generate considerable excitement, a transfer to Everton would represent a major surprise.

The Belgian previously struggled with fitness towards the end of his Manchester City career, although he appears to have rediscovered his best form this season.

De Bruyne has also previously refused to rule out continuing his career in the Premier League after departing City.

Nevertheless, Everton would need to overcome significant financial challenges to make the transfer possible. Whether the Toffees are prepared to stretch their budget for such an experienced playmaker remains uncertain.