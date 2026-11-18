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Chelsea and Arsenal are both monitoring highly-rated Bayern Munich goalkeeper Leonard Prescott as uncertainty grows over the teenager’s future in Germany.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising goalkeepers of his generation, but contract negotiations with Bayern have stalled. With his current deal due to expire next summer, Premier League clubs are positioning themselves for what could become an attractive free-transfer opportunity.

Chelsea appear to have made the most aggressive move so far, although Arsenal remain firmly in the race.

Chelsea and Arsenal interest in Prescott revealed

According to Sky Germany, Prescott is increasingly likely to leave Bayern unless the two parties can find a breakthrough in contract discussions.

Chelsea have already held initial talks with the goalkeeper’s representatives and are attempting to convince him with a clear development plan.

One possibility would see Prescott initially spend time with Strasbourg, allowing him to gain regular senior football before eventually competing for a place at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are also tracking the Germany Under-17 international, while Aston Villa, Brighton and several Bundesliga clubs are monitoring developments.

A CaughtOffside report also suggests Chelsea are currently pushing hardest, with their multi-club structure potentially giving them an advantage over Arsenal.

Blues may offer the better pathway than the Gunners

For Chelsea, the appeal is obvious.

The Blues have made signing elite young talent a major part of their recruitment strategy, and the Strasbourg pathway could give Prescott something particularly important at this stage of his career: meaningful first-team minutes.

Arsenal’s challenge is different. David Raya remains established as Mikel Arteta’s No.1, while the Gunners already have several goalkeepers competing for places. Convincing Prescott that there is a realistic route into the first team may therefore be more difficult.

However, Arsenal should not simply walk away.

Signing one of Europe’s most highly-rated teenage goalkeepers without a major transfer fee represents the type of long-term opportunity elite clubs cannot ignore.

Prescott’s decision is likely to come down to development rather than reputation. Bayern still want to keep him, but Jonas Urbig’s position as their long-term goalkeeper could make regular opportunities difficult.

Chelsea currently appear to have the more convincing pathway, but Arsenal still have time to present their own plan.

For both London clubs, the attraction is clear: a potentially elite goalkeeper could soon become available for very little.

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