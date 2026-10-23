Mikel Arteta looks on during a pre-season friendly (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Leonard Prescott as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his long-term options between the posts.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Gunners have entered the race for the highly rated teenager, whose uncertain contract situation in Germany could open the door to a move to the Premier League.

Leonard Prescott attracts Arsenal interest

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of German football’s most promising young goalkeepers, having progressed through Bayern’s youth system since joining from Union Berlin in 2023.

Prescott has already caught the attention of the German champions’ senior setup, earning a place on the Bundesliga bench at just 16. His impressive development has drawn interest from several European clubs, with Arsenal now considering whether they can persuade him to continue his career in north London.

The teenager’s future remains uncertain, with his contract nearing expiry and extension talks reportedly proving difficult. His representatives are understood to want greater clarity on his path to regular first-team football.

Arsenal could offer an appealing long-term project, particularly as the club continues planning for the future of its goalkeeping department. David Raya remains the established first choice, but the Gunners must consider options beyond the Spaniard’s current spell at the Emirates.

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Arsenal face competition for Prescott

However, convincing Bayern to let go of one of their brightest prospects will not be straightforward. The Bundesliga giants want to keep the goalkeeper but could still agree to new terms.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are also monitoring the situation, meaning Arsenal will face significant competition if they decide to formalise their interest.

Bayern’s goalkeeping succession plans could influence Prescott’s decision. Manuel Neuer is approaching the latter stages of his career, but Jonas Urbig is also viewed as a potential long-term successor.

Arsenal must therefore show they can offer a clearer route to senior football. With Prescott’s contract situation unresolved, the Gunners could secure a promising young talent before his value increases further.