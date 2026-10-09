Chelsea handed golden opportunity in pursuit of 'technically outstanding' Bayern star

Chelsea could be handed an interesting opportunity to sign Leonard Prescott, with the highly-rated Bayern Munich goalkeeper entering the final year of his contract and talks over an extension currently going nowhere.



The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Germany’s brightest young goalkeepers, but his pathway at Bayern has become complicated.

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Jonas Urbig is being lined up as the long-term successor to Manuel Neuer, leaving Prescott with understandable questions about how realistic his own route to the number-one shirt actually is.

Chelsea have already shown interest, and that situation could now work in their favour.

Chelsea monitoring Prescott as Bayern talks stall

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern have made little progress in negotiations over a new deal for Prescott, whose contract expires in June 2027.

Chelsea and Juventus have both monitored him since earlier this year, while several Bundesliga clubs are also keeping a close eye on developments.

The biggest issue appears to be playing time.

Bayern still see Urbig as Neuer’s eventual replacement, making it difficult for Prescott to see a clear pathway towards becoming first choice in Munich.

That uncertainty could open the door for Chelsea to make their move, either before his contract expires or as part of a longer-term agreement.

Leonard Prescott profile Details Full name Leonard Prescott Club Bayern Munich Position Goalkeeper Age 17 Height 1.96m (6ft 5in) Nationality German Current level Bayern Munich U19 / First-team training Contract expires June 2027 Joined Bayern academy Age 13 Previous academy Union Berlin Interested clubs Chelsea, Juventus and Bundesliga clubs

Prescott’s potential explains why the Blues are interested

There is a reason so many clubs are interested.

Prescott stands 1.96 metres tall, has already trained with Bayern’s senior squad and was close to making his Champions League debut last season when the club suffered a goalkeeper injury crisis.

Bayern U19 coach Peter Gaydarov has been particularly enthusiastic about his ability, saying: “He is technically outstanding.”

Gaydarov also said Prescott is so comfortable with the ball that “he could practically play outfield.” His comments were reported by SRF.

For Chelsea, the attraction is obvious. Prescott is young, highly rated and could potentially be available without the enormous transfer fee normally attached to elite teenage prospects.

He would still need patience and a clear development plan, though.

If Chelsea can offer the pathway Bayern currently cannot guarantee, this could become a very smart piece of long-term recruitment.

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